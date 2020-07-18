Mt. Brighton Permanently Closes Golf Course

July 18, 2020

By Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The golf course at Mt. Brighton has been permanently closed by the Vail Group, which owns the 130-acre ski lodge just outside the city of Brighton.



The 18-hole, par-71 golf course was added to the resort in 2001. The resort's website states that throughout the summer months, Mt. Brighton will continue to place its focus on the upcoming ski and snowboard season and look forward to welcoming guests back this winter.” However, according to the announcement, it will continue to operate during the summer for private special events such as weddings and corporate functions.



Sitting on 130 acres at Challis and Bauer roads in Genoa Township, Mt. Brighton opened in 1960. In 2012 it was sold to Vail Resorts, one of the world’s largest ski resort operators, which spent $10 million on renovations and improvements to the ski area.



Picture - GolfAdvisor.com