Mt. Brighton Opens Friday, December 6

December 3, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Mt. Brighton will kick off its season at 3pm Friday, December 6.



According to its social media pages, "Early birds catch the first chair, groove to music, score free swag, and grab this season's exclusive Mt Brighton Coin!"



Opening Day Lifts: Lift 1, Lift 2, Carpet 10, Rope 8.



Opening Day Trails: Larkspur, Flatiron, Ryan's Run, Gasoline Alley, Sawtooth Ridge, Spike's Folly, Thalacker's and terrain park features.



Opening weekend hours are 3pm-10pm Friday, 9am-10pm Saturday and 9am-8pm Sunday.



Early-season hours are 3pm-9pm Monday, December 9 thru Thursday, December 12. Then 3pm-10pm Friday, December 13, 9am-10pm Saturday, December 14 and 9am-8pm Sunday, December 15.



Download Vail's My Epic app below for real-time updates and stay tuned for all the details.



Photo courtesy of Mt. Brighton's Facebook.