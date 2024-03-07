Mt. Brighton Closes Early On "Worst Season" in Recent Memory

March 7, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Calling it the "worst season" they've ever seen, Mt. Brighton has officially shut down the ski hill ahead of schedule this year.



"We had put operations on pause due to the high temps and weather. When we went out to start trying to piece the hill back together, we just came to the conclusion after talking with our talented Moutain Ops crew, there's just not enough snow out there to continue the season," said General Manager Mike Giorgio.



"I have never experienced a season like this," he added. "Our Mountain Operations leader, he's been here about 35 years, and he said this is the worst season he's ever experienced. It's been rough."



Giorgio says Mt. Brighton typically employs 600 full and part-time workers -- many of whom have already moved on to their spring and summer resort jobs.



He says Mt. Brighton will continue to host events throughout the year.



"We have some events already planned for this upcoming summer, and we're working on hopefully booking some more. Not only private events, but community events as well.