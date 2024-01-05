Mt. Brighton Back in Business

January 5, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



After being forced to close due lack of snow and relatively warm temperatures for this time of year, the Mt. Brighton Ski Resort has announced it is reopening today (Fri., Jan. 5). Mt. Brighton is located at Challis and Bauer roads, just outside Brighton in Genoa Township.



General Manager Mike Giorgio announced Friday that due to the weather turning cold, their snow-making equipment has been working non-stop and they will be reopening at 3 pm today. Giorgio says the ambient temperature has to be 27 degrees Fahrenheit or colder in order to make snow.



In addition to reopening, Mt. Brighton is launching College ID Night today. College ID Nights take place every Friday in January and February from 5-9 pm with special discount prices on lift tickets.



College students with a valid ID interested in College ID Night should go to www.mtbrighton.com for more detailed information. The hours of operation at Mt. Brighton are today, Jan. 5th, from 3pm-9pm; Saturday, Jan. 6th, from 9am-9pm and Sunday, Jan. 7th, from 9am-8pm.