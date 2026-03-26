MSU Student Takes Home Prestigious National Award from American Planning Association

March 26, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



A student planning assistant is being recognized by the Livingston County Planning Department for winning a prestigious national award from the American Planning Association.



Abby Carrigan is a Michigan State University undergrad student who's working to address planning issues in small towns and rural areas, including Livingston County. The department says her award-winning plan provides valuable tools that preserves farmland and agricultural practices.



Carrigan was recently recognized by the American Planning Association for her Sustainable Agriculture, Food Systems, and Rural Preservation Plan by taking home the 2026 James A. Segedy Merit Award. But that's not all. Last year, she was also recognized by Michigan Association of Planning.



Meanwhile, the American Planning Association’s STaR Awards Ceremony is coming up next month. The ceremony is taking place Monday, April 27 at the Detroit Renaissance Center.



A link to learn more about Carrigan's plan is posted below.