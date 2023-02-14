Slain Michigan State University Students Mourned

February 14, 2023

Jessica Mathews





Police have identified the three victims killed after a gunman opened fire on the Michigan State University campus Monday night.



The victims have been identified as Brian Fraser of Grosse Pointe, Alexandria Verner of Clawson (middle), and Arielle Anderson of Grosse Pointe. Five other students remain in critical condition.



Verner was a junior from Clawson studying integrated biology and anthropology. She was a 2020 graduate of Clawson High School.



Fraser was a sophomore who attended Grosse Pointe South High School. He was president of Michigan State's chapter of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.



Anderson was a junior who graduated from Grosse Pointe North High School and planned to be a pediatrician.



The gunman, 43-year-old Anthony McRae, fatally shot himself hours later when police, alerted by a tipster who recognized the suspect in photos, confronted him about 5 miles away from the East Lansing campus.



McRae was charged with multiple gun-related crimes in 2019.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer denounced the shooting during an emotional press conference, saying “we can’t keep living like this”.



Deputy Chief of Campus Police Chris Rozman said that they have no idea what the motive was for the shooting and that McRae, a Lansing resident, was not a student or Michigan State employee.



A community rally and peaceful sit-in has been organized for noon on Wednesday at the Michigan State Capitol.