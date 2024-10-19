MSU Researchers to Study PFAS Impacts on Ag at Livingston Co Farm

October 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A pair of Michigan State University scientists have been awarded grants of more than $3.3 million total to address the emerging issue of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances or PFAS -- affecting agricultural operations.



Hui Li, a professor in the MSU Department of Plant, Soil and Microbial Sciences, received a $1.6 million grant from EPA.



Cheryl Murphy, a professor in the MSU Department of Fisheries and Wildlife and director of the MSU Center for PFAS Research, received a $1.75 million grant from MDARD to measure PFAS contamination, plant uptake of PFAS and livestock bioaccumulation of PFAS on a Michigan farm.



According to a press release from MSU, their teams will partner with Grostic Cattle Company, a 300-acre crop and livestock farm in Livingston County that stopped production due to the levels of PFAS found on the property after PFAS-contaminated biosolids were applied to the land.



PFAS chemicals — sometimes referred to as “forever chemicals” — are commonly used in industrial manufacturing, household applications and firefighting foam formulations because of their resistance to heat, grease, oil and water.



However, their stability and mobility have led to their distribution throughout the environment and intake by humans, which has previously been shown to pose serious health risks such as cancers and immune system disorders.



While it’s known PFAS can enter agricultural operations through land application of contaminated biosolids and irrigation of contaminated water, Li said there remains a large knowledge gap in understanding how PFAS chemicals move throughout farms and the severity of their impact.



“These projects will allow us to further examine the mechanisms and pathways PFAS enter crops through the environment, the extent to which PFAS are bioaccumulated in crops and livestock, and strategies for mitigating PFAS exposure to living organisms,” Li said.



Researchers will also assess PFAS bioaccumulation in cattle and evaluate potential management solutions; and develop protocols for screening and mapping PFAS chemicals and their precursors among impacted soil, plants and animals.



“From this data, we hope to better understand which PFAS could potentially transfer from soil to crop to livestock, and which chemicals cannot,” Li said. “We’ll target those PFAS with high potential for transfer and bioaccumulation in the farm and develop sound protocols that can be further addressed in future projects that look at management and mitigation strategies.”



The grants build upon previous funding from the EPA, U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture and Project GREEEN — Michigan’s plant agriculture initiative composed of the Michigan Plant Coalition, MDARD, MSU AgBioResearch and MSU Extension — addressing topics such as PFAS in biosolids and mitigation strategies for reducing the crop uptake of PFAS.



Murphy said the resources brought together from the national, state and local levels for these projects will be critical to finding solutions farmers can use to manage and reduce PFAS contamination on their farms.



“Our team at the MSU Center for PFAS Research is grateful to have funding support from the EPA and MDARD for these projects,” Murphy said.



“We’re also thankful to partner with Grostic Cattle Company. While we’ve made progress on the emerging problem of PFAS chemicals impacting agriculture, there are still many questions that need answers, so it’ll take everyone’s effort to continue moving the needle.”



Photo courtesy of Grostic Cattle Company's Facebook page.