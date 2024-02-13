MSU Remembers Victims of Campus Shooting One Year Ago

February 13, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



No classes at Michigan State University, which is remembering three students killed, five others wounded in a campus shooting one year ago.



Memorials continue to grow at The Rock and Spartan Statue as the entire MSU community remembers Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser, both from Grosse Pointe; and Alexandria Verner of Clawson. They were killed when a gunman walked into Berkey Hall and the MSU Union one year ago, firing indiscriminately.



The incident forced a lockdown in East Lansing and Capital City for several hours as police searched for the killer. The gunman later took his own life as officers closed in.



Luminaries will be set off, with a moment of silence and ringing of the Beaumont Tower bells scheduled on the north side of Spartan Stadium.