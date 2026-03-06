MSU Professors of Jazz Performing at Cleary University

March 6, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The MSU Professors of Jazz, established in 2000, are hitting the stage at Cleary University next week with Harvey Mason as a highlight of the night. He’s a nationally acclaimed drummer, record producer, and founding member of the jazz group Fourplay.



Mason has collaborated with many internationally known artists, including big names like Beyoncé, Barbra Streisand, Christina Aguilera, Carlos Santana, Frank Sinatra, John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Usher, and the legendary Michael Jackson. He’s also served as a percussionist for the Academy Awards ceremonies 25 times.



The university says this is a rare opportunity to experience world-class jazz in Livingston County. The concert starts at 7pm on Friday, March 13. Admission is free, but seats are limited.



Professors of Jazz in the photo (from left to right): Randy Napolean on guitar, Xavier Davis on piano, Carmen Bradford on vocals, Rodney Whitaker, artistic director and bass player, Randy Gelispie on drums, Walter Blanding on saxophone, Michael Dease on trombone, and Anthony Stanco on trumpet.