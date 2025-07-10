MSU Prof. Josh Cowen Jumps into Democratic Primary for 7th Congressional District

July 10, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State University Professor Josh Cowen has joined the already crowded field of Democrats looking to unseat Congressman Tom Barrett in 2026.



According to his campaign, "Josh has dedicated his career to stopping Betsy DeVos and her team of lobbyists from turning our public schools into a coupon system that hurts children."



"In Lansing and cities across the country, he has stood with teachers and parents, organized efforts to block school voucher schemes, and laid down the facts to stop the DeVos agenda that strips vital funding from our schools. The same schools that need universal meals, HVAC repairs, and new investments in students and teachers across the board."



Cowen's campaign says he recently received the 2025 Friend of Education award from the National Education Association, adding more than over 300 members have signed up to support him.



He also has been endorsed by the American Federation of Teachers Local 1855 in Lansing.



"We don’t need DeVos and her billionaires pushing their harmful agenda that benefits a select few at the expense of the many. I am running for Congress because they’re taking the DeVos playbook and applying it to the entire economy. Billionaires get exactly what they want and we all pay the price," said Cowen.



"Michigan families are playing by the rules while Trump pushes chaos and corruption in Washington. I’m running for Congress to use my experience and passion to level the playing field for Michiganders."



Cowen's video announcement is linked below.



Zach Bannon, regional spokesman for the National Republican Congressional Committee, issued the following response:



"Another day, another far-left radical joins the Democrat circus in Michigan’s 7th. Josh Cowen is the latest out of touch Democrat to jump into the crowded, expensive primary, all fighting for the honor of being rejected by Michiganders next year."



Photo courtesy of Facebook.