MSU President Guskiewicz Leaving for Clemson

May 27, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz released a letter (below) to the MSU community after he was named president of Clemson University Wednesday.



Guskiewicz was the sixth president in six years at Michigan State when he started in March 2024 and just the second permanent president since Lou Anna Simon resigned in the wake of the sentencing of serial sexual abuser Larry Nassar in 2018.



The Michigan State board will now be searching for its seventh leader in eight years.



His departure comes just over a week after the MSU Board of Trustees approved nearly doubling his salary to $2 million and extending his contract by two years.



Instead, Guskiewicz agreed to a $1.2 million base annual salary at Clemson, for five years.



Here is his letter in its entirety.



"Dear Spartans,



"When I arrived at Michigan State University, I did so with a vision rooted in the extraordinary potential of this institution and the people who make it special. From the very first visit Amy and I had almost three years ago, we were deeply impressed by the passion, resilience and commitment of Spartans across our university community and around the world.



"Since being named president, I have had the privilege of witnessing firsthand the remarkable impact Michigan State University has on our state, our nation and our world. I will forever be grateful for the opportunity to serve this institution and to work alongside so many dedicated students, faculty, staff, coaches, alumni, donors and supporters.



"Together, we have accomplished so much in a relatively short period of time. We launched important initiatives that reflect the values and aspirations of this university, specifically to ensure our actions today keep the university competitive in the future and support our students’ success. We advanced work through the One Health Initiative, the Green and White Council, modernizing our general education curriculum, supporting the Student Success Center and continuing our commitment to improving relationship violence and sexual misconduct through our ongoing institutional assessment project.



"I have been especially proud of the ways we embraced innovation, collaboration and engagement through initiatives such as Spartan Ventures, the Williams Scholars program and the Spartan Bus Tour, which allowed us to connect directly with communities across Michigan. Together, we also navigated significant federal transitions and continued the focus on a safe, welcoming and inclusive community.



Michigan State University President Kevin Guskiewicz speaks to the crowd at the Izzo Run/Walk/Roll 5K Sunday, April 26, 2026.

"The record-setting milestones accomplished through the Uncommon Will, Far Better World campaign will shape MSU’s future for years to come. The new Leinweber Engineering and Digital Innovation Center, Student Recreation and Wellness Center, renovated greenhouses, Plant Sciences building and Multicultural Center are all visual signs of progress and commitment to our communities — close to home and far away.



"Throughout my presidency, I have often spoken about the importance of a “One Team” philosophy — the belief that progress is strongest when we row together toward common goals, learn from one another and remain committed to moving this great university forward together. I continue to believe deeply in that approach and in the extraordinary potential of Michigan State University.



"At the same time, effective university leadership requires a shared commitment to collaboration, trust and a forward-looking vision. While many across this university community have embraced that spirit, it has become increasingly clear that there are differing perspectives within the Board of Trustees regarding how best to move MSU forward. At times, too much energy has been spent revisiting past conflicts and internal disagreements rather than focusing collectively on the opportunities and aspirations ahead of us. While I firmly believe we are all better when there is a diversity of viewpoints informing decisions, our ability to make meaningful progress is hampered when disagreements move from offering alternative perspectives into publicly undermining decisions and putting personal interests above the best interests of the university and our faculty, staff and students. What is perhaps most troubling is the actions of some to abuse their access to privileged and confidential information to mispresent facts, manipulate situations and selectively use and leak that information to promote personal agendas.



"Despite this discouraging behavior by a few trustees, I am appreciative of the five trustees who recently voted to strengthen their code of ethics and conduct in alignment with what our national governance advisors have said are best practices for university boards. Furthermore, I appreciate the principled and ethical leadership of Chair Brianna Scott and past chair Kelly Tebay in supporting me as president throughout my tenure.



"While I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished these past two-plus years, I have always said that your health, family and faith must come first above all else. The ongoing and continuous nature of the aforementioned actions has created an unsustainable situation. So after thoughtful reflection, I have made the difficult decision to leave Michigan State University and accept an opportunity to lead Clemson University as its next president. This was not an easy decision, particularly because of the deep admiration Amy and I have for this campus, the people who care deeply about its land-grant mission and the many relationships that have made this experience so meaningful for us and our family.



"I have shared this decision with the board, and I will remain in my role over the next several weeks to help support a smooth and successful transition.



"Importantly, Michigan State University is positioned to continue moving forward with strength and momentum. The university benefits from an exceptionally talented and dedicated leadership team, extraordinary faculty and staff, world-class athletic coaches, passionate students and one of the most loyal alumni communities in higher education. The mission of this university does not change, and neither does its ability to shape lives and make a profound impact through teaching, research, outreach, healthcare, athletics and service.



"Amy and I are incredibly thankful for the friendships we have made, friendships that will remain in our lives forever. No matter where life takes us, we will always be proud Spartans, forever supporting the Green and White.



"Thank you, Spartans everywhere, for your support, your partnership and your unwavering commitment to Michigan State University. It has been one of the greatest honors of my professional life to serve as your president.



With gratitude,



Kevin M. Guskiewitcz, Ph.D.

President

Michigan State University