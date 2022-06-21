Textbook Scholarships Awarded To Local Students

June 21, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Nine local high school students have been awarded textbook scholarships to help offset the increasing costs of attending college.



The Livingston County Spartans, a regional affiliate of the Michigan State University Alumni Association, has selected the recipients for its Textbook Scholarships for the academic year 2022-2023.



The scholarships are available to graduating high school seniors who reside in Livingston County and will be enrolling at Michigan State University.



Each scholarship is for $1,000 and is to be used for the purchase of textbooks, reading material, course packets, pamphlets, or other resource material required for the student’s courses while attending school.



This year, nine scholarships were awarded to three students each from Brighton, Hartland and Howell High Schools.



Those selected from Brighton High School include Samantha Schulte, Olivia Edwards and, Katie Carothers.



Winners from Hartland High School include Ryan Krause, Grace Yancho, and Leah Barnett.



The recipients from Howell High School are Emma Hacke, Wyatt J. Kulman, and Aidan Brennan.



The Livingston County Spartans have been awarding textbook scholarships since the Fall of 2011.



The scholarships will be officially presented at the Livingston County Spartans Annual Family Picnic on Sunday, August 7th at the Oak Pointe Pavillion.