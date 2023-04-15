MSU Linebacker Faces Gun Charges, Dismissed From Team

April 15, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



A Michigan State University Football player who previously faced assault charges stemming from a gameday incident in Ann Arbor has been arraigned for an incident involving a gun last month.



MSU Linebacker Itayvion Brown was dismissed from the team after his arraignment Friday morning on felony firearms charges related to an incident on March 17th, 2023.



According to court records, those charges include one felony count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of firearm possession while under the influence, a misdemeanor.



Brown and several other players were charged last year following a fight that broke out in a tunnel at Michigan Stadium during the Michigan-Michigan State game on October 29, 2022.



Brown and six other players agreed to enter a diversionary program that would allow those charges to be dropped pending completion of a plan set by a Washtenaw County probation office.



Michigan State Athletics released a statement that Brown was actually suspended from team activities in February and according to The State News, the department released a written statement following Brown’s arraignment that revealed he did not participate in spring practice, which began on March 14th.



A felony pre-examination conference is scheduled for April 28. Brown’s bond was set for $5,000.