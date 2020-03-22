MSU Extension Launches Remote Learning & Resource Center

March 22, 2020

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





A remote learning and resource center has been set up to help keep both adults and kids entertained during the COVID-19 outbreak.



The Michigan State University Extension Office in Livingston County has compiled learning and free resources such as webinars and other tools for learning at the Remote Learning and Resource Center . Officials say during this uncertain time, parents and caregivers are looking for resources to keep themselves and their children active and learning through online outlets. With COVID-19 closing schools across Livingston County and Michigan for several weeks, Michigan State University Extension has assembled a collection of helpful educational resources for parents and caregivers.



The Remote Learning and Resources Center is described as a one-stop-shop for all things MSU Extension has to offer online from personal budgeting articles to activities for children and various educational resources. Officials encourage people to take advantage of the activity books, guides and other resources to help children remain engaged in educational experiences throughout their school break. The web link to the center is provided.