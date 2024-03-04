MSU Board Chair Steps Down Amid Report of Ethics, Bylaw Violations

March 4, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Shakeup at Michigan State University, where Trustee Rema Vassar stepped down Sunday night from her role as board chairperson.



This followed an outside law firm’s report recommending penalties against Vassar and Trustees Dennis Denno and Brianna Scott for what the report called violations of the MSU’s ethics policies and bylaws.



"While I concede I could make different decisions in the past. In some cases, over this past year, I've made the wrong decision, the wrong choice. I maintain that I disagree with some of the findings and recommendations in the Miller & Chevalier report," Vassar said Sunday night.



"I did hope my resignation would calm the temperature of the board. I'm still hopeful of that, even though I believe these actions are punitive and over-the-top."



Vassar’s resignation ends 14 months of leadership by the first black woman to chair the MSU board.



It also came just hours before new MSU President Kevin Guskiewicz began his tenure Monday.