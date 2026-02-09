MSP Warns of New Phone, Text Scams

February 9, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police is warning of a couple of new phone and texting scams making the rounds.



One is a text message claiming you owe parking fines and threatening action.



MPS insists the messages are fake, adding "Don’t click the link or share your details -- always verify fines through official sources."



The second is a caller who identifies himself as "MSP Sgt. Christopher Mullins," claiming you have an active warrant for your arrest. The caller advises the warrants can be satisfied by purchasing gift cards and providing him with the numbers.



MSP reports the caller texts a picture of a "warrant" for proof. The caller reportedly has a strong accent and appears to be attempting to disguise it.



Anyone who has been contacted by either scam is urged to call their local police department.