MSP Seize Weapons During Traffic Stop On US-23
January 4, 2023
Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com
Weapons were seized during a recent traffic stop on US-23 and a suspect is facing charges.
A trooper from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post stopped a vehicle for speeding last Thursday on US-23 near Willis Road in Washtenaw County.
State Police report that an investigation determined that the driver, a 25-year-old from South Carolina, was in possession of a loaded short-barreled rifle and a loaded handgun.
Police said the subject was traveling 90mph in a 70mph speed zone and did not possess a CPL or concealed pistol license.
Further information about the traffic stop and suspect was not released.
Photo: MSP.