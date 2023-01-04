MSP Seize Weapons During Traffic Stop On US-23

January 4, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Weapons were seized during a recent traffic stop on US-23 and a suspect is facing charges.



A trooper from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post stopped a vehicle for speeding last Thursday on US-23 near Willis Road in Washtenaw County.



State Police report that an investigation determined that the driver, a 25-year-old from South Carolina, was in possession of a loaded short-barreled rifle and a loaded handgun.



Police said the subject was traveling 90mph in a 70mph speed zone and did not possess a CPL or concealed pistol license.



Further information about the traffic stop and suspect was not released.



Photo: MSP.