MSP Urges Michiganders to Sign Up for Local Alerts

November 19, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Michigan State Police Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division is launching the "Know Your Plan. Be Alert." campaign, a new public awareness initiative that encourages residents to stay informed, stay safe and know their emergency plan.



"Being prepared for emergencies is more than just gathering supplies for an emergency kit; it means knowing where to turn for accurate and up-to-date safety information when seconds count," said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP.



"Signing up to receive emergency alerts is a critical part of emergency preparation and doing so will ensure that when an emergency happens, you are in the know with real-time accurate information."



From now through February 2025, a statewide billboard campaign, utilizing funds from the State Homeland Security Grant Program and Southeast Michigan Urban Area Security Initiative, encourages Michiganders to sign up to receive electronic emergency alerts from their local community. Social media posts promoting the campaign will complement the billboard messages.



Local emergency alerts, which usually come as text messages, provide life-safety information direct from local emergency management programs about severe weather, active shooter incidents, missing/endangered individuals and other emergencies occurring in your geographic area.



"Local officials run these notification systems, allowing community members to receive timely, location-specific information during critical moments direct to their phones,” added Grady. “These alerts are often the fastest way for emergency responders to communicate with residents. When minutes matter, these alerts can save lives."



The "Know Your Plan. Be Alert." campaign aims to reverse a downward trend in local alert sign-ups identified in the National Preparedness Survey (attached below) by connecting more residents with life-saving emergency alerts.



To sign-up for your local emergency alert notification program, visit the link below.