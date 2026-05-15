MSP Troopers Fatally Shoot Armed Suspect in Waterford

May 15, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police reports that Metro South troopers were involved in a fatal officer-involved shooting in Waterford Thursday night.



The suspect, a 60-year-old male man of Madison Heights, died at the scene. No officers were injured.



Troopers had located a Silver Kia wanted for fleeing the police stopped along the roadway near Deer Path Trail and Rookery Blvd. in Waterford. The troopers attempted to make contact with the driver, but the driver drove away.



According to Waterford Township Police, which assisted in the incident, the suspect turned into a neighborhood near Turrillium Lane and Williams Lake Road where he crashed into a tree. The vehicle came to rest in a low marshy area.



MSP Troopers and Waterford Officers approached the suspect vehicle from the rear and ordered the suspect to show his hands. The suspect failed to comply, raised a handgun while still seated in the vehicle, and pointed it at responding Officers.



"Fearing for their lives, Officers fired upon the suspect. Officers secured the suspect’s handgun and immediately rendered aid. Waterford Regional Fire Department responded and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene," according to Chief Scott Underwood.



The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office processed the scene and is investigating the Officer involved shooting portion of this incident, along with MSP's Third District Investigative Response Team.



Two troopers, an MSP sergeant and Waterford Township officers who were involved in the shooting are on administrative leave.