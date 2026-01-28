MSP Troopers Safely Rescue Escaped Miniature Donkey Named Dolly

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A rescue of a different kind for Michigan State Police Troopers up in the Holly Township area Tuesday.



The following was posted on X for the MSP Second District:



“Often troopers are dispatched to locations where someone is acting like an, well you know. Last night was even a little more weird as troopers were dispatched to a home in Holly Township where Dolly Parton, no not that one, Dolly the miniature donkey had taken advantage of an open gate to her pasture. Metro North troopers were sent to the area to help residents try to locate Dolly. Troopers canvassed the area and were able to locate Dolly taking a stroll along a roadway in the township and turn her over to her owners unharmed. Great work by everyone involved”.



F/Lt. Mike Shaw commented further that “Troopers assigned to northern Oakland County often find themselves dispatched to locate missing animals in the area. We have located Potato the lost dog, cows along I-75 and now Dolly the miniature donkey. When you join the Michigan State Police, you just don’t know where the day will take you!”



Neighbors were concerned for Dolly’s safety due to the freezing cold and sub-zero temperatures and reported her missing.