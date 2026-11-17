MSP: Trooper from Brighton Post Hurt in Confrontation with Wanted Felon

November 17, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police reports a trooper from the Brighton Post was injured Monday afternoon while attempting to take a wanted suspect into custody in York Township, Washtenaw County.



At approximately 4:55 p.m., a trooper assigned to the Brighton Post conducted a traffic stop on a Chrysler 300 for a moving violation southbound US-23 near Bemis Rd.



During a records check, the 42-year-old male driver from Monroe, Michigan, was found to have an outstanding felony warrant.



According to MSP, when the trooper attempted to take the suspect into custody, the man resisted arrest. A physical struggle ensued, during which the trooper sustained injuries. The suspect then fled the scene on foot.



The injured trooper was transported to a local hospital for treatment.



Michigan State Police troopers, K-9 units, and aviation resources responded to the area and are actively searching for the suspect.



The suspect remains at large. He is described as a white male, thin build, wearing black pants, and a black hoodie, and no shoes. The suspect has no tattoos or distinguishing markings.



Anyone who sees someone matching the suspect's description is urged not to approach him and to contact 911 immediately.



Additional information will be released as it becomes available.