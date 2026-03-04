MSP: Suspect Who Prompted Shelter-In-Place in Owosso Now in Custody

March 4, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police lifted a shelter-in-place order early Wednesday morning at a mobile home park in Owosso Township, with the suspect finally taken into custody around 7 am.



Troopers had been looking for 36-year-old Steven Lockwood, who was considered armed and dangerous after fleeing a barricaded home.



The incident began late Tuesday night when police responded to a domestic assault report involving a weapon. The call originated from a residence near The Woods and Fields Mobile Home Community.



Lockwood previously served three separate prison terms for various crimes and served probation for assaulting a police officer in 2008.