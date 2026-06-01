MSP: Suspect Arraigned in Attempted Child Abduction in Brighton Twp

June 1, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police report the suspect in last week's attempted child abduction in Brighton Township was arraigned over the weekend.



Ryan Rojas remains jailed on $250,000 bond in Livingston County. He is due in 53rd District Court June 9th for a probable cause conference.



MSP posted the following statement on its X account:



Ryan Josue Rojas, 20, of Herriman, Utah, was arraigned in the 53rd District Court in connection with the attempted abduction of an 8-year-old girl that occurred on May 27, 2026.



Rojas was charged with one count of Accosting a Minor for Immoral Purposes. His bond was set at $250,000 cash or surety. Conditions of his bond include wearing a GPS tether and having no contact with the victim or any person under the age of 18. His next court hearing is expected within the next 21 days; however, a date has not yet been scheduled.



The Michigan State Police would like to thank the Auburn Hills Police Department for its assistance in apprehending the suspect.



The Michigan State Police would also like to thank the Livingston County Prosecutor's Office for its diligence, professionalism, and commitment in reviewing this investigation and authorizing charges in this case. Protecting children and holding offenders accountable requires strong partnerships, and we appreciate their dedication to public safety and the pursuit of justice for victims and their families.