MSP Seeking Information Related to Homicide Investigation

July 20, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com





The Michigan State Police Brighton Post is asking for the public's help in identifying the suspect or suspects involved in a Tuesday afternoon shooting in Ann Arbor Township.



According to MSP, troopers were dispatched to the area of WB M-14 and Earhart Road in Ann Arbor Township in Washtenaw County on Tuesday, July 18 at 4:25 p.m.



Upon arrival, troopers found a male in a vehicle with what appeared to be gunshot wounds. Lifesaving measures were attempted; however, the victim was pronounced deceased on scene.



The victim is a 28-year-old male from Detroit. His identity has not yet been released.



A motive for the shooting is not yet known. However, witnesses observed a male in a hoodie standing outside of the victim's vehicle shooting a handgun. The suspect then fled the scene in a dark colored sedan.



Detectives are asking the public for any information pertaining to the shooting.



If anyone driving through the area of M-14 near Earhart Rd. during the time of the incident, either eastbound or westbound on M-14, they are urged to contact police.



MSP is asking anyone who may have dashcam video or who may have captured the incident to contact police. Additionally, any witnesses in the area who may have observed the incident are asked to contact police.



Tips or information can be posted directly to an MSP forum (link provided) or by calling 877-646-4677 or 855-MICH-TIP. Anonymous tips can also be posted to CRIMESTOPPERS (link provided) or by calling 1-800-SPEAKUP.