MSP Seeking Information Related to Fatal Shooting in Flint Sunday Night

November 25, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



Authorities are looking for the person involved in a fatal shooting in Flint over the weekend.



The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. on Nov. 24 at the Travel Inn, located at 2002 S. Dort Highway.



According to a Tweet from the MSP Third District, an unnamed 37-year-old Flint man was shot and killed during an altercation with another man.



The suspect allegedly fled after the shooting, and authorities said they are still at large.



Flint Major Case Unit detectives are still investigating.



Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-422-JAIL (5245) or @FlintCrimeStop on X. Tips can be left completely anonymously through Crime Stoppers. Tips can also be left with D/Tpr. Bayley at 810-237-6919.