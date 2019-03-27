Local Schools Awarded MSP Grant Funds For Safety Initiatives

March 27, 2019

Some local schools will benefit from state grant funding to support school safety initiatives.



Michigan State Police announced that 135 public school districts, 66 non-public schools, 20 public charter schools and nine intermediate school districts / regional educational service agencies will receive $25 million in state grants. The grants are through the 2019 Competitive School Safety Grant Program to improve the safety and security of students, staff and school buildings through the purchase of technology and equipment. The largest local award of $241,418 is going to Pinckney Community Schools. Lake Fenton Community Schools will receive $177,073 while Fenton Area Public Schools will get $96,736. Three other schools in Brighton have also been awarded funding. Holy Spirit Catholic Church will receive $33,140, St. Patrick School will get $48,713 and Livingston Christian School will receive $16,360. Governor Gretchen Whitmer said safety for children should always be a top priority and every parent should have the peace of mind that their children are receiving an education that allows them to achieve their dreams under the safest possible conditions.



In total, 366 applications were received, requesting over $46 million in funding for security enhancements. Grant applications were reviewed by a committee and per the appropriation; priority was given to applicants who had not received school safety grant funds in the past. Grant recipients will have until June 1st, 2020 to spend their awards. (JM)