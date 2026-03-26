MSP: Scammer Targeting Employers of Registered Sex Offenders

March 26, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police First District issued the following alert via X this week:



SCAM ALERT: A subject identifying themselves as Trooper Callahan, badge 1062 is contacting employers of citizens that are on the Sex Offender Registry. The subject is attempting to obtain personal information, and obtain payment on outstanding warrants and fees. Law enforcement will never call you for payment over the phone or ask for personal information. If you get a call, do not share any personal information and hang up.