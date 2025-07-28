MSP Safety Day Offers Multiple Tips for Families to Stay Safe

July 28, 2025

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



The Michigan State Police are hosting a free, family-friendly event Tuesday at their headquarters.



The annual MSP Safety Day will feature around 40 information stations that promote wellbeing for children and families.



Services include:



- Experts onsite to fingerprint, photograph and make voice recordings of children and vulnerable adults, saved to a flash drive, to take home and provide to law enforcement in case of an emergency.



- Hidden in Plain Sight display trailer, which highlights signs of substance abuse in teens.



- SafeKids certified Child Safety Seat inspection station.



- SafeKids heatstroke – vehicle temperature demonstration.



- Bicycle, Vulnerable Pedestrians and Personal Safety Personnel.



- CarFit, a program to help older adults stay safe behind the wheel.



There will be members of the Office of School Safety, OK2Say, Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and many others will be joining MSP Community Service Troopers and recruiters to provide safety-related resources and answer any questions.



The event will be held outside from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 7150 Harris Drive, in Dimondale. If there is bad weather, the event will be moved to Wednesday.