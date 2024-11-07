MSP Responds to Harbor Springs Thrift Store After Pipe Bombs Found in Box of Donated Items

November 7, 2024

Amanda Forrester / news@whmi.com



A thrift store in Harbor Springs received two pipe bombs in a box of donated tools.



Troopers from the Michigan State Police Gaylord Post were called to the New Beginnings Thrift Shop in Harbor Springs for “several pipe bombs” on Nov. 6 at around 2:15 p.m., according to the MSP Seventh District Twitter.



An employee of the store was going through a box that contained numerous tools when they found several items they believed to be pipe bombs within the box.



The MSP Bomb Squad and MSP Canine Team also came to the scene.



An X-ray of the pipe bombs revealed that one contained a fuse and powder. The Bomb Squad was able to render it safe and dispose of it.



The MSP Canine Team did an explosive sweep of the business and surrounding area, but no other devices were found.



The case is under investigation.



Anyone with information should contact the MSP Seventh District at 989-732-2778



(photo credit: MSP Seventh District)