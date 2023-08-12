MSP Police Dog Praised for Locating Missing Crash Victim

August 12, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Michigan State Police are praising the police dog who helped locate a missing person Tuesday evening following a nearly 2-day search in Deerfield Township.



Trooper Jeff Schrieber and his canine partner named Woodson (pictured) from the Brighton Post were requested by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office to assist in locating a 45-year-old missing female who was last seen on Sunday, August 6 after being involved in a traffic crash near her residence.



Schrieber and Woodson, with the assistance of Sheriff's Deputies and other MSP K9 troopers, searched a large area with multiple rescue units and traveled several miles.



After hours of searching, Woodson tracked the woman's location in the middle of a cornfield, which was over three quarters of a mile from the original crash site. The woman was found lying on the ground with injuries that appeared to be suffered from the crash, and unable to move.



While waiting for help to arrive, a large storm came into the area, bringing with it lighting, and a severe downpour.



Additional officers and a trooper from the Brighton Post spotted Trooper Schrieber and Woodson in the cornfield with the injured woman. Rather than wait for medical help to arrive, the troopers carried her several hundred yards to the waiting ambulance around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening.



The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and is currently in recovery. Her status was last updated to stable.



Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office, Livingston County EMS, The Hamburg Township Police Department, and the Hartland and Green Oak Fire Departments assisted in search efforts, along with MSP's Aviation Unit and many MSP K-9 Units.



The incident is still being investigated by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau.