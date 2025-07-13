MSP Places Second in 'Best-Looking Cruiser' Contest

July 13, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police fell short in its bid for "America's Best-Looking Cruiser." The agency posted the results to social media following Friday's deadline to vote:



"Thank you to everyone who took time vote and share our cruiser contest! We came in second place by 550 votes to our friends at the Florida Highway Patrol. Our Blue Goose will be featured in January for the American Association of State Troopers 2026 wall calendar!



Calendars are available for pre-order now for October delivery, with all proceeds benefiting the American Association of State Troopers Foundation. For purchasing details, click the link below.



The AAST thanks all the agencies that participated in this "fun and spirited competition -- and especially to the public for your involvement and support."



"This year’s contest reached over 1.8 million views on Facebook, and the comments and friendly banter between states made it all the more enjoyable! The event continues to fulfill its purpose: highlighting our agencies and strengthening our connection with the public we serve."



Photos courtesy of MSP and AAST.