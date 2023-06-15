MSP Patrol Vehicle Damaged By Storms

June 15, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged during severe storms this evening.



The storms rolled through the Howell area around 4:45pm – causing damage to homes and vehicles throughout Livingston County.



Michigan State Police reported that a patrol vehicle sustained significant damage to the hood, roof, trunk, and A and B pillars. They reported there was still hail on the ground three hours after the storms with temperatures at 70-degrees.



State Police summed up the situation on social media as “Only in Michigan!!!”.