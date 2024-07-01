MSP, Others Cracking Down on Speeding in July

July 1, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Speeding is much more than a violation of traffic laws. Aggressive and reckless driving not only puts drivers and passengers at risk but also impacts the lives of all roadway users, including pedestrians and bicyclists. In 2022, there were 26,700 crashes on Michigan roads that involved speeding, which is an 8.7 increase over the 24,555 speed-related crashes in 2021.



To encourage safer driving this summer, the Michigan State Police, as well as officers from city and county police departments across the state, will utilize federal highway safety funding to conduct dedicated speed enforcement during the month of July.



Katie Bower, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning, said the goal of the increased enforcement is to help save lives and change risky driving behaviors, including speeding.



“Each speeding vehicle is a potential catalyst for tragedy, adding to the grim tally of preventable fatalities and crashes each year,” Bower said.



“It is our hope this speed enforcement period will help lessen the impact of dangerous, impatient drivers this summer. While some people may focus on fines for speeding, the biggest issues are how many lives are put at risk because of speeding and how many crashes could be avoided if drivers simply slowed down.”



In Michigan, in 2022, a review of speed-involved data analyzed by the University of Michigan Transportation Research Institute found:



• 13.2 percent of unrestrained drivers involved in crashes were speeding.



• 10.6 percent of drivers aged 15 to 20 involved in crashes were speeding.



• 14.3 percent of motorcycle operators involved in crashes were speeding.



“We are in the busy, warm-weather season with many families driving to their favorite summer destinations,” Bower said. “Unfortunately, there will be drivers who put everyone at risk by speeding and driving recklessly, making crashes more likely.”



Nationally in 2022, there were 12,151 fatal crashes in which one or more drivers were speeding.



According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, in 2022, 87 percent of all speeding-related fatalities occurred on non-interstate roads.