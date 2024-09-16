MSP: Officer Kerstetter to be Taken Off Life Support

September 16, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



A Michigan State Police motor carrier officer who was injured Friday morning in a crash on I-75 in Lincoln Park, is going to be taken off life support, according to MSP.



Officer Daniel Kerstetter was conducting a traffic stop on a semi when he was struck by another vehicle. The woman driver was killed. The semi-truck driver was not injured.



Police said Kerstetter will be taken off life support, and his organs will be donated. He had been with Michigan State Police for two years.



"We are heartbroken for this loss," said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. "Traffic enforcement is dangerous work. The dedication of our motor carrier officers and troopers to keeping the public safe on our roadways is commendable and honorable. With the decision to give the gift of life, even in his death, MC Officer Kerstetter is serving others."