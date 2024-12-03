MSP Offering Stickers to Promote Safer Interactions Between Law Enforcement and People with Autism

December 3, 2024

The Michigan State Police are making it easier for people with autism spectrum disorder to feel safe during interactions with police.



In a Tweet on Tuesday, MSP announced they have laminated stickers available to place in vehicles, so law enforcement knows if a driver or passenger has “communication differences or behavior challenges.”



“Troopers understand there may be communication barriers that will affect the interaction in a traffic stop,” the Tweet said.



There has been a push throughout the country for more training and education in police departments on interactions with people who are neurodivergent.



Experts said there have been multiple cases involving an interaction between authorities and people with autism spectrum disorder that results in injury or death. More departments are working to improve education for officers to cut down on the number of such incidents.



The stickers are available at posts across the state.



(photo credit: MSP First District)