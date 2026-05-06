MSP: New Scam Warning Involves Fraudulent Letters

May 6, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police is out with a warning about a new scam that’s starting to circulate.



State Police say a letter claiming to be from MSP Headquarters has been requesting money and that these letters are not legitimate. Police say do not send any money or provide any personal or banking information.



State Police recommend looking for red flags such as urgent demands, requests for payment (especially in advance), poor grammar or unusual wording. Meanwhile, MSP will never request payment for police clearance, document processing or the release of financial assets.



Anyone who receives a fraudulent letter is asked to report it to police or file a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission. Michigan State Police urge everyone to stay vigilant and to also help protect others by sharing this post.



A link to file a complaint with the FTC is posted below, along with a link to a recent fraudulent letter.