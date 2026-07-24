Results From MSP “Move Over” Traffic Initiative Monday

July 24, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The results are in from Michigan State Police’s “Move Over” Traffic Initiative on Monday.



Troopers from the First District, including posts in Lansing, Brighton, Monroe, and Jackson, worked hard to keep Michigan's roadways safe.



During the 5-hour enforcement period, troopers conducted 129 traffic stops, resulting in:



20 Move Over law citations

6 Hands-Free law citations

66 total citations issued (including speeding and seat belt violations)

84 verbal warnings

5 misdemeanor arrests

1 felony arrest



MSP said “Great work by our First District troopers for their continued commitment to keeping our roads safe!”.