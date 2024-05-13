MSP Conducting Roadcheck Inspection Effort

May 13, 2024

Michigan State Police are conducting a road check inspection effort this week.



Motor carrier officers from the Michigan State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will be conducting inspections at weigh station facilities and rest areas throughout the state with a focus on defective equipment and cargo securement.



The enforcement operation is part of the annual Commercial Vehicle Safety Alliance International Roadcheck and will take place throughout North America May 14-16th.



Insp. Patrick Morris, acting commander of CVED, said “Every day, lives are saved throughout North America because of commercial motor vehicle roadside inspections. It is anticipated that more than 65,000 drivers of large truck and buses will be inspected during this three-day North American operation”.



The vehicle inspection includes checking brake systems, cargo securement, coupling devices, driveline/driveshaft components, frames, fuel systems, lighting devices, steering mechanisms, suspensions, tires, van and open-top trailer bodies, wheels, electrical systems in addition to hazardous material shipping components.



Drivers are asked to provide their operating credentials and hours-of-service documentation.



Inspectors will also be attentive to apparent alcohol and/or drug impairment.