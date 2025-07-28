MSP: Mother Struck and Killed, Infant Injured in Holly Twp Parking Lot

July 28, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police report a 29-year-old mother from Warren was killed, her 1-year-old daughter injured after the pair was run over in the parking lot of Alex's Market & Grill in Holly Township Sunday evening.



According to MSP Second District's X account, troopers called to the scene found the woman lying face down on the ground unresponsive. The trooper administered CPR until EMS personnel arrived on scene. The woman was later pronounced dead on scene.



Troopers also located a female child that was also struck during the crash. The child had non life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.



On scene investigation revealed that the woman was in the westside parking lot of Alex’s Market & Grill. She was on the right side of a Ford Explorer. She was holding her 1-year-old while removing or placing another child inside of the Ford Explorer.



The driver of a commercial grade Ford pickup truck pulled out of the parking spot next to the Explorer, and hit the woman still holding her child running over both of them.



Troopers interviewed the 72-year-old driver from Carleton on scene and during the interview developed suspicion of narcotics impairment.



The driver was arrested and search warrant obtained for a blood draw. A Drug Recognition Expert evaluation was also completed. The investigation is continuing. Once complete an investigators report will be submitted to the prosecutors office.



“This investigation is still pending other evidence, medical examiner reports and results from the search warrant,” said F/Lt. Mike Shaw.



“It does appear at this time that impaired driving is the cause of this crash. While many drivers are aware of the impacts of alcohol while driving, we continue to remind drivers the same is true for drug impairment. It does not matter if they are prescribed drugs, marijuana or over the counter, they all impact your ability to drive.”