Fifth Grade Students Sought For Missing Children Poster Contest

December 4, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Fifth grade students across Livingston County can enter a contest that could help locate missing kids.



There are nearly 700 missing children in Michigan. The Michigan State Police Missing Children’s Clearinghouse is inviting fifth graders across the state to participate in the 2021 National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest. Held annually, the contest creates an opportunity to promote child safety while tackling the topic of missing and exploited children.



The winner will be entered into the national contest for a shot at winning free trip to Washington D.C. where their artwork will be featured. Contestants from Michigan have won the national award twice before, in 2015 and 2018.



Posters must be submitted with a complete application which includes a description of the artwork and brief biography of the artist. It should reflect the “Bringing Our Missing Children Home,” with the phrase appearing on the piece. The finished poster should be 8.5-by-14-inches. Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs, and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.



A link to the application is below. The deadline to enter is January 29th.