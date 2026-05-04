MSP: Minor Injuries Reported in Semi vs Passenger Car Crash on EB I-96

May 4, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Traffic was still tied up on Eastbound I-96 just past US 23 in Brighton Township more than 90 minutes after a crash involving passenger vehicle and semi truck, which rolled over on the right side of the highway Monday morning.



Michigan State Police First Lt. Rene Gonzalez told WHMI News only minor injuries reported, but the right lane remained blocked as of 9 am on Eastbound 96 just past US 23.



Photo courtesy of Fred Bodnar.