MSP: Man Killed When Pickup Went Off Roadway, Struck Tree in White Oak Twp

January 22, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police report a 27-year-old man was killed Wednesday afternoon when his pickup truck hit a tree in White Oak Township.



It happened around 3 p.m. on Howell Road near Kane Road.



A preliminary investigation indicates the man, from Eaton Rapids, was driving westbound on Mason Road when he lost control, left the roadway, went into a ditch, and struck the tree.



The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.



Police said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors, and that weather and speed are believed to have contributed.



The crash remains under investigation.