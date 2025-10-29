MSP Rescues Lost Teens At Seven Lakes State Park

October 29, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan State Police are highlighting hunting safety after having to rescue two teens who got lost in the woods at a state park in Holly Township.



The Detroit Regional Communication Center was notified shortly after 7:30pm Monday of two people who were lost in Seven Lakes State Park.



The 19-year-old caller and his 16-year-old friend were out target shooting and said they got lost in the woods once it got dark.



MSP troopers, a MSP canine, and Oakland County search & rescue arrived and launched a search effort. Troopers and the canine unit located both teens and were able to guide them to safety. Neither was injured.



MSP First Lieutenant Mike Shaw said “Always make sure if you're heading out in the woods to have a charged cell phone with you. While we all plan on an uneventful walk in the woods or heading to the same hunting spot, you never know what could happen.”



Hunters and others are reminded to also tell someone where they’ll be heading out to.



More tips from the DNR and about Seven Lakes State Park are available in the provided links.



MDNR photos.