MSP Partners With Kroger To Deliver 200 Thanksgiving Dinners

November 19, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Michigan State Police troopers will deliver 200 Thanksgiving dinners to families this week.



Each meal kit, which includes a turkey and traditional sides, will feed 4-6 people.



Michigan State Police and Kroger have been collaborating on this effort for years and have delivered more than 1,800 meals and counting across central and southeast Michigan.



Participating MSP posts include Brighton, Lansing, Jackson, Monroe, Metro North, Metro South, Flint, Lapeer and Tri-City. Recipients were identified by MSP community service troopers through collaboration with local schools and community service organizations.



Corporate Affairs Manager for the Kroger Company of Michigan Cameron Barrett said “In our shared commitment to combat food insecurity in the communities we live and serve, the Kroger Co. of Michigan stands united with the Michigan State Police, extending a helping hand to those facing the challenge of hunger. The holiday season magnifies the importance of this collaboration, recognizing that food lies at the heart of cherished family traditions. Over the last nine years, we've successfully provided and delivered more than 1,800 holiday meals to families experiencing hardships throughout the state of Michigan. Together, we make a meaningful impact, turning compassion into action and transforming holiday tables into symbols of hope and abundance."



MSP Director Colonel James F. Grady II added “Community service is a huge part of who we are as a department, and our troopers look forward to making these deliveries each year. We are grateful to Kroger for their continued partnership, making this initiative possible.”