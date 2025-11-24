MSP Partner With Kroger To Deliver 200 Thanksgiving Dinners

November 24, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Michigan State Police Brighton Post partnered with Kroger Store #638 in Brighton to ensure that 20 families in the local area enjoy a happy Thanksgiving.



The Post says Kroger generously donated 20 complete Thanksgiving meals, each able to feed a family of 4–6 people. Brighton Post members delivered the meals throughout the county on Monday - ensuring they reached families in time for the holiday. The Post gave “A big shout out to Kroger Store #638 for always coming through and showing your generosity and continued support of the community you serve!”



Today’s effort was through a MSP partnership with Kroger in which trooper will deliver 200 Thanksgiving dinners to families in central and southeast Michigan. Each meal kit, which includes a turkey and traditional sides, will feed 4-6 people.



Participating MSP posts include Brighton, Lansing, Jackson, Monroe, Metro North, Metro South, Flint, Lapeer and Tri-City. Recipients were identified by MSP community service troopers through collaboration with local schools and community service organizations.



Cameron Barrett, Head of Communications and Public Affairs for The Kroger Co. of Michigan, said “Kroger and the Michigan State Police share a deep commitment to uplifting the communities we serve, and our partnership strengthens the positive impact we can make together during the holiday season. Thanksgiving is a moment rooted in family, tradition, and connection, and we want every household to have the chance to experience that warmth. Over the past nine years, this collaboration has allowed us to provide more than 1,800 holiday meals to families across Michigan. It’s an honor to stand with the MSP in this effort — helping more families enjoy a holiday meal that brings a sense of joy and togetherness.”



MSP Director Col. James F. Grady II commented “Being involved in these deliveries is a wonderful tradition and one our troopers look forward to each year. Community service is a huge part of who we are as a department and it feels extra special during the holiday season. We are grateful to Kroger for their continued partnership, making this initiative possible.”