MSP Investigating Homicide in Handy Twp

November 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan State Police Brighton Post is conducting a homicide investigation, according the agency's X account.



At approximately 1am Friday, troopers from the Brighton Post were dispatched to a residence on Sargent Road in Handy Township. A resident called 911 hearing two roommates arguing in the basement, and upon checking on them, discovered a 57-year-old Fowlerville man on the floor with injuries. He was pronounced on the scene.



The suspect, a 35-year-old man from Howell, fled the home.



Around 2:25am, a resident on Millett Road called police to report someone pounding on their door. Police quickly apprehended the person and determined it was their suspect.



MSP is not releasing cause of death or what if any weapons were used. There is no threat to the public.



Anyone with information pertaining to this investigation is asked to call the Brighton Post at(810) 227-1051.