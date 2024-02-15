MSP Investigate Fatal Traffic Crash in Grass Lake Township

February 15, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Michigan State Police are investigating a fatal traffic crash that occurred Thursday morning in Grass Lake Township.



Around 10:00 a.m., MSP Troopers and Motor Carrier Officers were dispatched to the scene of a rollover crash that occurred in the westbound lanes of I-94, just west of Mount Hope Road (Exit 150).



Preliminary investigation revealed a pickup truck traveling westbound had lost control and was struck by a box truck. As a result of the impact, the pickup truck was pushed into the median where it then rolled onto its roof before coming to a rest.



The driver of the pickup truck was identified as a 20-year-old Jackson resident. The name of the victim has not yet been released.



No other injuries were reported. The crash closed a portion of WB I-94 for over 3 hours.



Troopers were assisted on scene by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Commercial Motor Vehicle Enforcement Officers, and the Grass Lake Township Fire Department.