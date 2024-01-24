MSP: Howell Man Killed, Multiple Others Injured in Morning Crash on US 23
January 24, 2024
Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com
One person is dead, multiple others injured in a three-car crash that closed down Northbound U.S. 23 near Clyde Road in Hartland early Wednesday morning.
Michigan State Police say a 60-year-old man from Howell slammed into a disabled vehicle stopped along the shoulder around 1:25 am, sending the 33-year-old woman from Grand Blanc and her car rolling into the ditch.
The second car was then struck by a third driver, a 57-year-old woman from Fenton, killing the unidentified man from Howell. Two of his passengers also were hospitalized, one critically.
The other two drivers suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
MSP says alcohol and drugs appear to be a factor in the first crash. The investigation is ongoing.