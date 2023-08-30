MSP Helicopter Captures Damages from EF-2 Tornado in Ingham County

August 30, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



An interactive website has been launched featuring aerial photos taken from a Michigan State Police helicopter of damages in Ingham County following last week's EF-2 tornado.



The website features 20 aerial photos of locations in Ingham County, taken last Friday, including damaged properties in Williamston, Leroy Township, and Webberville.



On Thursday, August 24, areas of lower Michigan experienced several storm fronts that brought heavy rain, strong winds, and tornadoes. The storms made the record books as the National Weather Service reports that the most tornadoes were recorded in a single day in August – a total of seven tornadoes statewide.



The NWS upgraded their initial analysis of the tornado from an EF-1 to EF-2 after extensive damages were reported in Ingham County.



The tornado also tracked into Livingston County just south of Fowlerville, impacting drivers along I-96 and causing damages south of the freeway.



To view the website, visit the provided link.



NOTE: The provided link only shows damaged locations in Ingham County. As of print, a website has not become available to provide an assessment of damages in Livingston County.