MSP Graduates 61 Troopers, One Motor Carrier Officer

May 24, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Michigan communities will soon benefit from the addition of 61 state troopers and one motor carrier officer who graduated Friday from Recruit School.



During the ceremony in Lansing, Col. James F. Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police administered the Oath of Office to the graduates who begin their assignments at MSP posts across the state next week.



“Michigan State Police troopers step up every day to serve Michigan communities and protect our state,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “I’m proud to celebrate the 61 new state troopers and one motor carrier officer as they graduate recruit school and take up their posts across Michigan. In Michigan, we’re making historic investments in public safety. That includes more than $1.6 billion across bipartisan budgets to support police, firefighters, and other first responders, including MSP. Let’s keep working together to save lives and keep our community safe.”



The 150th Trooper Recruit School and 28th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School began in January at the MSP Training Academy in Dimondale. Trooper recruits received training in patrol techniques, crime investigation and crime scene processing while the motor carrier recruit focused on training in commercial vehicle law and commercial vehicle inspection procedures. Both classes trained together in report writing, ethics, cultural diversity and implicit bias, decision making, leadership, first aid, criminal law, firearms, water safety, defensive tactics and precision driving.



“I look forward to the meaningful contributions these individuals will make in their enforcement careers in communities across our state, as we work to build a Michigan where everyone feels safe and secure,” said Col. James F. Grady II, director of the MSP. “Our training staff has prepared them with the necessary skills to be leaders in their field and make critical decisions that will keep both themselves and those they serve safe.”



Tpr. Matthew Brown was elected class orator by his fellow recruits and spoke on behalf of the graduating class at the ceremony. Prior to today’s ceremony, Trooper Brown also received the Team Building Award, Tpr. Mitchell Wert received the Outstanding Achievement and Physical Training awards, Tpr. Landon Strzelewicz received the Academic Achievement Award, Tpr. Brayden Provoast received the Marksmanship Award and Tpr. Brandon Michling received the Sgt. Matt Rogers Driving Excellence Award.



Including the 61 graduates of the 150th Trooper Recruit School, there are approximately 1,175 troopers assigned statewide, and a total of 1,840 enlisted members in the MSP. Including the graduate of the 28th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School, there are approximately 90 motor carrier officers assigned statewide.



The MSP is actively recruiting for future recruit schools, including the 153rd Lateral Trooper Recruit School and 154th Trooper Recruit School, as well as the 30th Motor Carrier Officer Recruit School, all slated to begin in January 2027.



Individuals interested in learning more should visit the link below for information on how to apply.